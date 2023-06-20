TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University men’s basketball team is conducting a fundamentals camp this week.

“I was just hired as assistant coach last week,” Assistant Washburn University Basketball Coach Nick Jones said. “This is my second week on the job, I’m loving it and we have camp season here right now and I love being around the kids. We have a full summer of camps. In June and July we are really big on camps here at Washburn. It’s great to have kids of all ages to work with and maybe they will be future Ichabods.”

This Daylong Camp is for boys and girls going into grades 2 through 8. The camp teaches basketball fundamentals, skill development, film analysis, leadership development, competition and games. Campers are paired by age, group and skill level.