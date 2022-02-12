TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Dancing Blues hosted their annual Kids Clinic on Saturday in the Petro Building.

“We are holding our annual kids clinic today. We have 42 dancers from the age of kindergarten to 6th grade signed up. We will teach them a dance routine and then perform today at the half time of the women’s game at 1:00 p.m.” Michaela Trobough, Head Coach, Washburn Dancing Blues.

The clinic was open to grades kindergarten through 6th grade. Each participant received a T-shirt, snacks and admission to the basketball games on Saturday. The dancers learned a simple, fun dance and performed at halftime of the women’s game.



























