TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University dedicated their new Robert J. Dole Law building Friday afternoon with an official ribbon cutting.

Speakers for the Friday afternoon ribbon cutting include,

WU president – JuliAnn Mazachek

Interim Dean of WU School of law – Jeffrey Jackson

WU Alumni President – Marshall Meek

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall

Senator Bob Dole’s Daughter, Robin Dole

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Groundbreaking for the $34 million law building, located on 21st and Washburn Ave. was in early June 2021 and construction began shortly thereafter.

The new facility contracted by MCPGroup Inc. anchors the southeast corner of the campus at 21st and Washburn, the former location of married student housing. The new building will pay tribute to Senator Bob Dole, who graduate from Washburn Law School in 1952. The front lobby has an open concept with natural lighting. This space will be available for special events, banquets, etc.

The building will have 65,000 square feet of space, split between 12,400 square feet of classroom space, 7,000 square feet of courtroom and advocacy space, a 2,500-square-foot law clinic and an 11,000-square-foot library. It is designed to fit the needs of the changing legal curriculum and is equipped with technology to train lawyers who are practice-ready.