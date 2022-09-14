TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held a career fair Wednesday in Lee Arena.

“Our career fair is open to employers looking for part-time, internships and full time employees. This is the first year we required first year students to attend the career fair. We did this because, if we can get first year students to the career fair, they can see first-hand what the fair is about and hopefully they will come back. That will make our employers happy and we know we have students that are not sure of a major and this will help them to decide what they want to do.” Kent McAnally, WU Director of Career Services.

“Employers are here because the unemployment rate is so low, and they are having trouble filling the openings they have. Last month, according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor, we had twice as many job openings as we had job seekers in the United States.” said McAnally.

The in-person career fair is held each Fall for organizations to promote themselves and to recruit full-time, part-time, and intern employees or potential graduate students.

Those from Topeka and the surrounding area were invited to attend in addition to Washburn students. Freshmen and sophomores were encouraged to use the career fair to research events, and to help them understand what opportunities to prepare for, what majors to target and why, and what they can do to prepare for admission to a program.

There were more than 100 organizations present that had an opportunity to visit with Washburn students and alumni and members of the Topeka community.

Job seekers can visit with Washburn students and alumni, students of other area colleges and universities, and members of the Topeka community. The goal of having the fair is to increase visibility on the WU campus.

