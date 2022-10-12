TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held an in-person health fair Wednesday in Memorial Union. The fair was an opportunity for employers to recruit and promote their organization and hire full-time, part-time, and intern health care employees.

“We do these fairs for two populations. One, for employers who are looking for students looking to do field work or to be employees at their place, and we also do it for the students who are seeking jobs or who want to know more about health care careers.” Kent McAnally, Director of Career services at Washburn University.

“Healthcare providers are struggling to find the help that they need and for that reason, for the first time since I’ve been at Washburn, this event is sold out. We’ve accommodated as many employers as we can and we had to say, we can’t take any more employers for this. It’s a challenge for them to find the workers they need.” said McAnally.

The fair was open to Washburn students and alumni, and members of the Topeka community.

The fair was helpful for those who may be exploring a career in the medical field as well as students making decisions about majors and careers.

