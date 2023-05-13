TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized their Spring graduates Saturday with Commencement Ceremonies in Lee Arena.
The 2023 Commencement Ceremonies include,
- 9:30 a.m. School of Applied Studies
- 12:30 p.m. College of Arts and Sciences
- 3:30 p.m. School of Business and School of Nursing
- 6:30 p.m. School of Law
In addition to the Commencement ceremonies some graduates were awarded certificates and were recognized with a pinning recognition,
- 8 a.m. School of Applied Studies Certificate and Awards Ceremony, Lee Arena
- 11 a.m. School of Nursing Undergraduate Recognition and Awards Pinning Ceremony, White Concert Hall