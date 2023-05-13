TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized their Spring graduates Saturday with Commencement Ceremonies in Lee Arena.

The 2023 Commencement Ceremonies include,

9:30 a.m. School of Applied Studies

12:30 p.m. College of Arts and Sciences

3:30 p.m. School of Business and School of Nursing

6:30 p.m. School of Law

In addition to the Commencement ceremonies some graduates were awarded certificates and were recognized with a pinning recognition,