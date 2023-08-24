TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held their Fall Convocation Thursday afternoon in Lee Arena.

With the start of a new year comes new beginnings: new students and faculty and new experiences for both. With that the university held a convocation Friday afternoon to energize new students for the semester.

“Convocation is such an exciting time,” said Dr. Juliann Mazachek, Washburn University president. “It’s our first time to more formally say hello and welcome our students to our campus and tell them how excited we are to have them here and make them aware of how much we care about them and how we want them to be successful. We will talk about graduation as well because we know the reason they are here is to get a great education and have a wonderful time. But mostly they want to graduate with a degree so they can move into a career or profession they want. So we will talk about graduation too.”

Faculty and students were invited to the afternoon event that saw Mazachek, Board of Regent members and faculty members address the new students and wish them all a successful year.

The convocation follows move in day, the first full day of classes, first year experience, campus tours and rock the rec, as part of “Week of Welcome” celebrations at Washburn University.