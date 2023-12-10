TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held its annual Holiday Vespers – one of the university’s biggest events of the year – at White Concert Hall where musicians performed traditional songs and melodies.

“This is our 14th annual Vespers performance that we have partnered with Washburn University on, featuring the talents of the Washburn students and faculty at Washburn University. We start this in July, when we start all the decoration planning and order all the decorations. We have a wonderful person at the station (KTWU), Wanda Hinton, that is behind all the decorations and creations of what everyone will see today.” Val VanDerSluis, KTWU General Manager/Executive Director.

On Sunday afternoon, the Vespers Concert featured the university’s choir, percussion ensemble, string orchestra, jazz band, wind ensemble and symphony orchestra. Several faculty members were featured as soloists and guests were encouraged to sing along with the choir.

Washburn University Vespers Concert is an afternoon of holiday music featuring various ensembles. The event is free and open to the public.