TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Fair is back and being held this weekend on the Washburn University campus in Topeka.

“The Mulvane Museum is a free entity with programs of restoration on pieces and collections. The Art Fair for 20 plus years has raised funds to help keep the Mulvane Art Museum free to the public.” Brian Laird, Chariman of Mulvane Art Fair

The Mulvane Art Fair is a juried event that features over 80 artists working in a variety of media from across the state, region and country. Artists come from around the country: Colorado, Missouri, Florida, Nebraska, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, California, Kansas, Illinois, Arizona, Oregon, Iowa, South Dakota, Wisconsin and more. The annual event also features live music, a beer garden, food trucks, a robust patron program and children’s art activities.

Schedule and cost to attend:

June 3rd 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 4th 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

$8 a day / $10 for the weekend

Proceeds from the Mulvane Art Fair support the mission and programs of the Mulvane Art Museum.