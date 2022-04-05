TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new $34 million Washburn University School of Law Building, located on 21st and Washburn Ave., is on schedule to open in December of 2022.

The groundbreaking for the project was in early June 2021 and construction began shortly thereafter. Currently, the contractor is working on closing up the exterior of the building, installing the roof, and outside stone, installing the HVAC system and finishing classrooms and offices on the inside.

The building will have 65,000 square feet of space, split between 12,400 square feet of classroom space, 7,000 square feet of courtroom and advocacy space, a 2,500-square-foot law clinic and an 11,000-square-foot library. It is designed to fit the needs of the changing legal curriculum and is equipped with technology to train lawyers who are practice-ready.

