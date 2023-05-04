TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University (WU) is giving new scholarship opportunities to local students.

WU spokeswoman Lori Hutchinson said two new initiatives from the university aim to give additional scholarship opportunities to local high school students who choose Washburn University or its school of technology.

“We are doubling down on our commitment to Shawnee County by investing in the young people of our community,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president, Washburn University. “Washburn is proud to be a municipal university that is supported, in part, by the taxpayers of Topeka and Shawnee County. We plan to reinvest into local students and help them realize their educational dreams right here at home.”

Starting in the fall of 2023, students who graduate from a high school in Shawnee County, including private and home schools, will be eligible for the Washburn Shawnee County Thrives Scholarship, according to Hutchinson. The award grants incoming freshmen, students transferring to Washburn and current Washburn students pursuing full-time study $1,000 per year for four years. Shawnee County high school students and graduates enrolling with Washburn Tech will receive up to $750 for each year of their technical program.

The second initiative aims to remove financial barriers for those pursuing a college degree, according to Hutchinson. The Washburn Shawnee County Promise Scholarship allows Shawnee County high school graduates, including those from private and home schools, to attend Washburn tuition-free if they are Pell Grant eligible or show an annual household income of less than $75,000 and have less than $75,000 in assets. When other grants and scholarships do not fully cover tuition, this scholarship covers the remaining cost. Current Washburn students can also apply. Washburn Tech students already have access to this program.

“We want Shawnee County students to be the lifeblood of Washburn University, and Washburn is mission critical to the future health of Shawnee County. Together, we are continuing to build a place where current and future generations will live, learn, prosper and belong,” Mazachek said. “These initiatives also have the potential to create population inflow, which will create opportunities to attract additional donor funding and even more educational opportunities for students.”