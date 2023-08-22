TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Student Recreation and Wellness Center held their annual “Rock the Rec” event Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Rock the Rec is one of the Welcome Week activities we have to welcome students back to campus and get them into our building so they can see the different activities we have here at the rec center and just have fun with other students. We offer intramurals like basketball, volleyball, badminton, tennis, personal training, fitness classes.” Whitney Slater, Director of the Recreation and Wellness Center.

The Center is located on the Washburn University Campus across the street from the indoor Sports Facility.

Rock the Rec is part of Welcome Week activities and is held to introduce students to the recreation and wellness center. Monday was the first day of classes for Washburn University students and the Student Recreation and Wellness Center’s Rock the Rec helped relieve stress from the first day of school.