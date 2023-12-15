TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized their Fall 2023 graduates on Friday with Commencement Ceremonies in Lee Arena.

There were two ceremonies on Friday, 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Both ceremonies took place in Lee Arena at the Petro Allied Health Center on campus.

373 graduates from nine college programs were recognized during Friday’s Commencements.

The 5:30 p.m. ceremony included:

  • College of Arts and Sciences

The 8:00 p.m. ceremony included:

  • School of Applied Studies
  • School of Business
  • School of Nursing
  • School of Law

Washburn University’s newly released enrollment numbers for the current academic year show Washburn’s overall headcount climbed by 3.7%. Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University, credited the new and transfer students to newly created scholarship opportunities and the enhancement of merit scholarship plans.