TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized their Fall 2023 graduates on Friday with Commencement Ceremonies in Lee Arena.

There were two ceremonies on Friday, 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Both ceremonies took place in Lee Arena at the Petro Allied Health Center on campus.

373 graduates from nine college programs were recognized during Friday’s Commencements.

The 5:30 p.m. ceremony included:

College of Arts and Sciences

The 8:00 p.m. ceremony included:

School of Applied Studies

School of Business

School of Nursing

School of Law

Washburn University’s newly released enrollment numbers for the current academic year show Washburn’s overall headcount climbed by 3.7%. Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University, credited the new and transfer students to newly created scholarship opportunities and the enhancement of merit scholarship plans.