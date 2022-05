TOPEKA, (KSNT) – The Washburn University School of Law recognized 92 graduates on Saturday in Lee Arena. Staying with the usual format, graduates marched from the law school building to Lee Arena with the Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drums leading the way.

With Washburn University President, Dr. Jerry Farley retiring in September, 2022, this was his final Commencement Ceremony at Washburn University.