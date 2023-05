TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University School of Law held their Commencement Ceremony Saturday evening in Lee Arena.

As tradition holds, the graduating class marched form the Law School Building on the west side of campus to Lee Arena on the East side of campus.

The class marched in step to bagpipes and drums while following their instructors, Board of Regents and other faculty.

Special guest for this year’s ceremony was Dr. Jerry Farley, recently retired Washburn University President.