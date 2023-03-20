TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University Sororities held a recruitment night Monday in the Memorial Union on the Washburn campus.

“Tonight is our Explore Sorority Recruitment night. It is for high school seniors to come and learn about sorority life and to learn about the formal recruitment process.” said Kristen Vanderveck, Washburn Senior and member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority.

“Tonight we are going to have a panel of collegiates and alums to answer any questions they may have. I think its important to belong to a sorority because it’s like your home away from home. It helps you find where you belong in your college experience.” said Vanderveck

According to Washburn University, fraternities and sororities help students to build lifelong friendships, find leadership opportunities, engage in community service events, increase campus involvement and develop essential life skills.

Washburn University Sororities include: