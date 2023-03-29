TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Memorial Union, located on the Washburn University campus held their ‘Stop, Shop and Dine’ Wednesday afternoon.

Students that stopped by were given free cake, Nitro coffee and String bags from the book store for $5.00. The theme for today’s event was ‘National Mermaid Day.’

“Today is our Stop Shop and Dine,” said Becky Bolte, Washburn University Memorial Union Director. “This is one of our signature events we have here at the Union. We want to have fun and draw individuals to the Union. We alway have some kind of free giveaway. Today we have Pepsi Nitro, our Ichabod shop with $5.00 string bags and we have ‘sand cake’ for national mermaid day.”

The Memorial Union provides an assortment of spaces for study, leisure, social and cultural opportunities for students, faculty, staff and alumni. The space is committed to promoting and supporting areas that foster student development through services, conveniences and amenities essential to daily campus life.

A few of the services offered in the Union include: