TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Student Recreation and Wellness Center held their annual “Rock the Rec” event Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Rock the Rec is part of Welcome Week activities for students to come and get a preview of what the different offerings we have at the Rec. Center. We offer intramurals like basketball, volleyball, badminton, tennis, personal training, fitness classes.” Whitney Slater, Director of the Recreation and Wellness Center.

The Center is located on the Washburn University Campus across the street from the indoor Sports Facility.

Activities for Rock the event contest, archery, volleyball, basketball and many other activities for students to enjoy.

For more information about the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, call 785-670-1314 or email getfit@washburn.edu