TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball team held a one-day camp Tuesday in Lee Arena.

“Mostly what we are doing here is teaching how to pass. The most important part of the game is passing. It’s about movement and passing. Some kids don’t know how to move properly, so we are going to teach how to move your feet and body and that creates a better efficiency.” Chris Herron, Washburn University Head Volleyball Coach.

The single day camp was open to area high school players looking to improve their game. The camp focused on passing and defensive skills. Participants worked on overall defensive positioning, serving and serve reception skills, according to Herron.

Washburn University volleyball team finished the 2021 season 31-6, eventually losing to Tampa University in the National Championship game.