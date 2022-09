TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball team defeated the Fort Hays Tigers 3 sets to 1 Friday night in Lee Arena.

The 2022 Washburn Volleyball team is 9-0 on the season and currently holds a No. 2 national ranking in the AVCA Top-25 poll. The Washburn Volleyball team was runner-up in the 2021 national championship game, losing to Tampa University.