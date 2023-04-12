TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball program held a volleyball camp Wednesday afternoon in Lee Arena.

The camp was for girls ages 5-14 and taught all aspects of the game through drills and exercises that focus on passing, setting, hitting and serving.

Washburn designed this camp for the beginner to intermediate player and incorporated life lessons such as teamwork and sportsmanship.

Washburn Head Volleyball Coach Chris Herron and current players assisted each athlete in developing the fundamental skills of the game through game-based drills and daily scrimmages aimed at developing the whole player.

