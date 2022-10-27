TOPEKA (KSNT) – The No. 14 Washburn Volleyball recognized four seniors before their match with Missouri Southern.

Washburn Seniors playing their last home game in Lee Arena are,

Kassidy Pfeiffer – Middle Hitter

Sophie McMullen – Outside Hitter

Sydney Pullen – Defensive Specialist

Halle Meister – Middle Hitter

Final score of Thursday’s match in Lee Arena,

Washburn, 2

Missouri Southern, 3

Next up for washburn Volleyball is a road game against the University of Central Missouri on November 4.