TOPEKA (KSNT) – The No. 14 Washburn Volleyball recognized four seniors before their match with Missouri Southern.
Washburn Seniors playing their last home game in Lee Arena are,
- Kassidy Pfeiffer – Middle Hitter
- Sophie McMullen – Outside Hitter
- Sydney Pullen – Defensive Specialist
- Halle Meister – Middle Hitter
Final score of Thursday’s match in Lee Arena,
Washburn, 2
Missouri Southern, 3
Next up for washburn Volleyball is a road game against the University of Central Missouri on November 4.