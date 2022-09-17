TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University football team hosted the University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers Saturday afternoon in Yager Stadium. This weekend is family weekend on the Washburn campus.



Family Weekend is a tradition for the Washburn University community. With classes having been in session for more than a month, it’s a good time to take a break with family and friends, enjoy activities on the Union lawn, and tailgate before watching the football game.

Final score of Saturday’s game:

Washburn Ichabods, 13

University of Nebraska, Kearney Lopers, 21