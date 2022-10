TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University’s homecoming football game was against the University of Central Oklahoma, in Yager Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Washburn fans enjoyed tailgating on the memorial union lawn and watching the Washburn marching band perform before the game.

Final score,

Washburn, 37

UCO, 9

The next game for the Ichabods is at Northeastern State University, on October 29.