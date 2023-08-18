TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University welcomed the students back to campus with a Friday fun fest in Memorial Union.

“Today we have Friday Fun Fest, it’s one of our welcome week events we have on campus,” Mia Weiler, Washburn University Senior said.. It’s one of the first events we have on campus. It’s a time for the Washburn community to get together, have a great time, eat some food, play some games, and get to know our new freshman on campus.”

Students enjoyed crafts, painting, cornhole, making stuffed animals, photo booths, Jenga, potting live plants, Henna, a live DJ and more.