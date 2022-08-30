TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held its annual WU Fest Tuesday evening on the Memorial Union Lawn.

“This is an event where anybody can come and see all the organizations that are on campus,” said Mia Weiler, Washburn University Jr.” I’m a part of Alpha Phi, which is a sorority on campus. It gives us a chance to meet new people, get the freshman involved in what’s on campus and meet new people.”

WU Fest is held in the Fall at the beginning of the school year to help students celebrate the new school year and to introduce students to a variety of student and community organizations.

A few of this year’s organizations being represented included fraternities, sororities, government organizations, First Year Experience, Young Life, Drama Club and many more campus organizations.