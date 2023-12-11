TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is building a new President’s Home called the McVicar House directly across the street from campus.

On Monday, Washburn Institute of Technology Electrical students spent most of the day installing the wiring and electrical boxes for the home located at 1709 SW MacVicar Avenue. Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, Washburn University’s current president, was present to greet the students.

“We are here with Luke Dillon Electric, who invited us to be part of the process of the rough-in,” said Christopher Mullins, Washburn Institute of Technology Electrical Instructor. “We are pulling wires, drilling holes, making up outlet boxes for receptacles for later use. The students get to come out and see how it is done in real life on a residential job. There’s a lot going on here that they won’t see in the class room.”

The house is named after Peter McVicar, who served as Washburn’s second president between 1871 and 1895. He was formerly the longest-tenured president in institution history, until President Dr. Jerry Farley retired in 2022 at 25 years.

“We have a very long waiting list for students,” Mullins said. “We want to make sure they get enrolled early, get their applications in to get going. Right now we can’t place them [graduates] fast enough. The demand from the industry, they need electricians daily, they need them as soon as possible. We have 100% placement through our program.”

The home is on a full-acre lot and will be a two-story home for Mazachek and future presidents. The house is within walking distance of the campus and will be used to entertain students, staff, donors and alumni.

The designer of the house is Tammy Thiessen and Daniel Carlson is the general contractor who will oversee every aspect of the project, from construction and contractors to furnishings and fixtures.

Heartland Granite and Quartz will install the exterior, Gardner Roofing will install the roof and Modern Masonry will install the brick work and other masonry products in the home.

The home will be a traditional colonial style with a circle drive and limestone exterior.