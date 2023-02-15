TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held their annual spring career fair on Wednesday.

The fair was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Lee Arena, Petro Allied Health Center. The objective of the fair is for local organizations to promote their business and recruit employees or potential graduate students.

“It’s a little overwhelming how many people are here,” Josie Devine, Washburn University Senior majoring in Family and Human Services. “It’s exciting because you get to see all these businesses that I’ve never heard of before and get to talk to people in the industries I’m looking for and seeing what’s available.”

Washburn’s Spring Career Fair typically draws 350-400 attendees. In addition to the students, the fair draws several interested career seekers from the general public.