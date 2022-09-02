TOPEKA (KSNT) – The First Friday Art Walk for September saw great weather and plenty of live music, food trucks and artwork in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO).

The NOTO Arts Center featured a new art exhibit, Sisters of Different Mothers, by Shelly Bedsaul and Pam Sanders, live music at Redbud park by the classic rock band Oceanside Hotels and solo artist Tim Doyle of Buck Creek performed at Compass Pointe along with numerous other live entertainers and artists.

The ArtsConnect First Friday Artwalk is a monthly celebration of art, music, food and more. Each First Friday destination hosts their own unique event that promotes community engagement and creative expression.

The NOTO Arts & Entertainment District is the heartbeat of North Topeka that offers an art experience, unique shops and several restaurants serving all the mouth-watering food you could ever need.