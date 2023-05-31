TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert at Evergy Plaza featured the “Wafflers“.

The Wafflers bring the energy of many different styles of music to create their own, including country, classic rock and blues. In addition to the live music, kids and adults enjoyed the water fountains during the concert. The Live @ Lunch Concert Series is every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food trucks include:

Boxer Q BBQ

Dj’s Catering

Poppin Squeeze

Up next for the Live @ Lunch concert series is R & J Productions with Burger Bus, Poppin Squeeze, and Taqueria Mexico Lindo on Wednesday, June 7.