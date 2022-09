Food Trucks include,

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series at Evergy Plaza, features the duo, Soul 2 Soul.

Soul 2 Soul, Josh, and Whitney Vowell, are a multi-genre duo that brings a variety of pop, rock, country, and R&B music to the stage.

Today’s food trucks include,

Oleander Cafe

Poppin’ Squeeze

Burger Bus

Next up for Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series,

September 28 with Simple Pieces