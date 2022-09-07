TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series continues with the classic rock band Delta Haze.

Delta Haze plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country.

The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by Evergy Plaza.

Delta Haze features,

Dale Ann Garcia – Lead Vocals and Percussion

Rick Garcia – Drums

Walker Mettler – Bass Guitarist, Vocals

Jason McCord – Lead Guitar, Vocals

Food trucks that were at the event:

Oleander Cafe

JLG Mexi-Q

Poppin’ Squeeze

Next week’s Live @ Lunch concert is on Sept. 14 with Matthew Mulnix.

Food trucks will be:

Oleander Cafe

Lago Vista

Pineapple Dream

27News is a proud sponsor of the Live @ Lunch concert series.