TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series continues with the classic rock band Delta Haze.
Delta Haze plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country.
The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by Evergy Plaza.
Delta Haze features,
Dale Ann Garcia – Lead Vocals and Percussion
Rick Garcia – Drums
Walker Mettler – Bass Guitarist, Vocals
Jason McCord – Lead Guitar, Vocals
Food trucks that were at the event:
- Oleander Cafe
- JLG Mexi-Q
- Poppin’ Squeeze
Next week’s Live @ Lunch concert is on Sept. 14 with Matthew Mulnix.
Food trucks will be:
- Oleander Cafe
- Lago Vista
- Pineapple Dream
27News is a proud sponsor of the Live @ Lunch concert series.