TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch Concert at Evergy Plaza is the final concert in the Live @ Lunch Concert Series for 2022.

The concert series was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by Evergy Plaza.

Wednesday’s concert features the duo, Simple Pieces. Simple Pieces consists of Joel Davidson and Ping Enriquez playing vintage music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.

Food trucks include,

Oleander Cafe

Poppin’ Minis

Boxer Q BBQ

Up next up for Evergy Plaza will be Axetoberfest on Saturday, October 8th, at 2:00 p.m.



