TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC will kick off their annual Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Lake Shawnee Campground.



Winter Wonderland will be open nightly from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31. A suggested donation of $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus admits you to the lights at Winter Wonderland.

For 24 years, the Topeka and Shawnee County community and Northeast Kansas have come out to support Winter Wonderland, a benefit for TARC.

TARC is a provider of service, support and advocacy for children, adults and families with developmental intellectual and related disabilities. Winter Wonderland is TARC’s largest fundraiser, all proceeds from Winter Wonderland go to support TARC.