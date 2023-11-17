TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC’s Winter Wonderland is set to open Wednesday, November 22 at 6 p.m.

Winter Wonderland is celebrating its 26th year in 2023. This year will feature new hours of operation:

Monday thru Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday thru Sunday, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The light display will be open from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. It will be closed on Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and 11.

Tickets can be purchased at

Milk & Honey

785 Beer Company

TARC

Winter Wonderland, a two-mile drive-thru holiday light display, is the largest fundraiser for TARC, Inc. in Topeka. The funds raised from the event help TARC to continue to provide excellent service, support, and advocacy to 2,500 children, families, and adults in Topeka & Shawnee County with developmental, intellectual, and related disabilities and delays.