TOPEKA (KSNT) – The YWCA of Northeast Kansas recognized several women for their contributions to the Topeka Community.

The Women of Excellence Awards banquet was held Saturday evening at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, 534 Kansas Avenue.

2022 YWCA Northeast Kansas Women of Excellence Honorees:

Renee Anderson Health E Hair & Skincare Salon

Sonya Boline RN The University of Kansas Health System – St. Francis Campus

Melissa Bylsma CoreFirst Bank & Trust

Carole Cadue-Blackwood The Kansas City Indian Center

Amy Calhoun Seaman High School

Tina Carter Open Arms Outreach Ministries

Kristy Druse Security Benefit

Kate Duncan Butler Barber Emerson, L.C.

Shanée Eatmon Extravagant Party Luxe-Function Flatables-Foam Party Ganza

Kay Emerson Kansas Volunteer Commission, Kansas Department of Education

Wendy Farley Keystone Mental Health, LLC

Linessa Frazier New Hope & Love Community Church

Mary Galligan League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County

Beverly Hall Traci Lynn Jewelry

Captain Jana Harden Topeka Police Department

Sherry Hess Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library

Lesleigh Hodam Derrick Hodam Farm Bureau Financial Services

Jesyca Hope Hope Communications Consulting

Chalicia Jones Willows Boutique, LLC, Equiventure Farms, New Life Church

Tracy Khounsavanh Killough Advisors Excel

Jennifer LeClair Boys & Girls Club of Topeka

Lyn Lemke Polo Custom Products

JoVonka Marks KVC Behavioral Healthcare

Samantha Meseke The MCP Group

Katy Nelson Topeka Area Builder Association

Susana Ortiz USD 345 Seaman Schools, Ad Astra Per Aspera Counseling

Imelda Panuco Communities in Schools of Mid-America

Judge Nancy Parrish Shawnee Country District Court

Fatima Perez-Luthi Envista Credit Union

Danielle Pettit Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Cal Phoenix New Dawn Wellness and Recovery Center

Jennifer Raine Capitol Federal Savings Bank

Mindee Reece Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas

Kaitlyn Sester Evergy

Lauren Tice MillerKansas National Education Association (KNEA)

Carole Williams Shawnee County District Court, It Takes a Village

Lauren Wolf Kansas Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud & Abuse Division

Deb Yocum Stormont Vail Health

2022 YWCA Empowered Leader Award: Ms. Hallie Hurst, YWCA Kids Quest at Whitson Elementary

2022 YWCA Employer of Excellence: Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library

The YWCA of Northeast Kansas, envisions a world where women are empowered to strive toward success and become trailblazing leaders. They celebrate the outstanding contributions of women leaders in our community who get up and do the work.