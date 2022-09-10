TOPEKA (KSNT) – The YWCA of Northeast Kansas recognized several women for their contributions to the Topeka Community.
The Women of Excellence Awards banquet was held Saturday evening at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, 534 Kansas Avenue.
2022 YWCA Northeast Kansas Women of Excellence Honorees:
Renee Anderson Health E Hair & Skincare Salon
Sonya Boline RN The University of Kansas Health System – St. Francis Campus
Melissa Bylsma CoreFirst Bank & Trust
Carole Cadue-Blackwood The Kansas City Indian Center
Amy Calhoun Seaman High School
Tina Carter Open Arms Outreach Ministries
Kristy Druse Security Benefit
Kate Duncan Butler Barber Emerson, L.C.
Shanée Eatmon Extravagant Party Luxe-Function Flatables-Foam Party Ganza
Kay Emerson Kansas Volunteer Commission, Kansas Department of Education
Wendy Farley Keystone Mental Health, LLC
Linessa Frazier New Hope & Love Community Church
Mary Galligan League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County
Beverly Hall Traci Lynn Jewelry
Captain Jana Harden Topeka Police Department
Sherry Hess Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
Lesleigh Hodam Derrick Hodam Farm Bureau Financial Services
Jesyca Hope Hope Communications Consulting
Chalicia Jones Willows Boutique, LLC, Equiventure Farms, New Life Church
Tracy Khounsavanh Killough Advisors Excel
Jennifer LeClair Boys & Girls Club of Topeka
Lyn Lemke Polo Custom Products
JoVonka Marks KVC Behavioral Healthcare
Samantha Meseke The MCP Group
Katy Nelson Topeka Area Builder Association
Susana Ortiz USD 345 Seaman Schools, Ad Astra Per Aspera Counseling
Imelda Panuco Communities in Schools of Mid-America
Judge Nancy Parrish Shawnee Country District Court
Fatima Perez-Luthi Envista Credit Union
Danielle Pettit Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Cal Phoenix New Dawn Wellness and Recovery Center
Jennifer Raine Capitol Federal Savings Bank
Mindee Reece Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas
Kaitlyn Sester Evergy
Lauren Tice MillerKansas National Education Association (KNEA)
Carole Williams Shawnee County District Court, It Takes a Village
Lauren Wolf Kansas Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud & Abuse Division
Deb Yocum Stormont Vail Health
2022 YWCA Empowered Leader Award: Ms. Hallie Hurst, YWCA Kids Quest at Whitson Elementary
2022 YWCA Employer of Excellence: Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library
The YWCA of Northeast Kansas, envisions a world where women are empowered to strive toward success and become trailblazing leaders. They celebrate the outstanding contributions of women leaders in our community who get up and do the work.