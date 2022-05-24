TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Habitat for Humanity is in the midst of its annual Women’s Build Week for 2022. Over the course of a week, women will join together with Topeka Habitat staff and homeowners to learn how to build a house. Volunteers learn to build under the guidance of construction staff and future Topeka Habitat homeowners.

“We are hosting two groups for our women build week today. The rain moved us inside so today we are painting siding for our next home at 26th and Buchanan.” Nikki MacMillan, COO, Topeka Habitat for Humanity.

“Our goals are to feel empowered, to learn something new, and to know you have given back to our community,” said MacMillan.



In addition to volunteer opportunities, Topeka Habitat has educational opportunities including a home maintenance class and a power tools workshop. Women Build volunteers will be at work at 2600 SW Buchanan Street, the future home to our 113th Topeka Habitat Homeowner.



“This is such a rewarding experience for all involved. Our goals for Women Build Week 2022 are to empower, unite, advocate, and take action. We are providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves while taking action on the building site and advocating for safe and affordable housing in our community.” said Nikki MacMillan, COO, Topeka Habitat for Humanity. “Women Build Week is one of our favorite events – it is an incredibly rewarding and powerful experience.”



Topeka Habitat’s Women Build Week 2022 is made possible because of these sponsors,

Advisors Excel

Bob’s Janitorial

Cohort Digital

Debacker’s Inc.

First Congregational Church

Horton’s Tax Services

Jamie Hornbaker-State Farm Agency

KBS Constructors

MCP Group

Meadowlark Graphics

SIS (Sisters in Solidarity)

Sloan Law Firm

Vaughn Pediatric Dentistry

Habitat for Humanity has been hosting Women Build events since 2003.