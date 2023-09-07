TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held its annual Women’s Forum Thursday morning at Hotel Topeka at City Center.

“We are talking about women in leadership. I feel the biggest message is, bringing about awareness to the quality and resilience that comes with being a leader, especially being a woman leader. The message today is about talking about the value we bring to leadership and the style we bring to leadership.” Brandi Turner, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Kansas Department For Children and Families.

The forum centered on women in the workforce and the progress women have made in leadership roles in business.

“The theme of this event is leadership. We know that leadership is the actions of an individual, group or organization, to lead influence or guide others.” Martha Bartland-Piland, President, MB Piland Advertising.

Panelists for the Thursday morning forum include:

Leslie Fleuranges – Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel

Amanda Chavez -Thompson – Chavez Restoration

Amanda Stanley – Topeka City Attorney

Marie Pyko – CEO, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library

Chelsea Huston – Co-Owner Axe and Ale

Brandi Turner – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Kansas Department For Children and Families

Martha Bartland-Piland, President, MB Piland Advertising, was moderator for the event.

