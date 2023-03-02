TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held its annual Women’s Forum Thursday morning at the Hotel Topeka at City Center.

Martha Bartlett Piland of MB Piland Advertising and Marketing was the moderator for the forum. Keynote speaker for Thursday’s event was newly appointed President of Washburn University Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, who spoke on leadership, and her career journey.

“It’s important to have women in business because more diversity in thought and more diversity in skill helps companies become more effective and more profitable. Having events like this is a good way for women to support each other, network, share ideas and inspire each other,” said Martha Bartlett Piland, President and CEO Martha Bartlett Piland of MB Piland Advertising and Marketing.

“The future depends on strong women being a part of the work force. There is no way the United States can thrive, our state can thrive and our community can thrive without women in our work force,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, President of Washburn University.

27 News is a media sponsor for the Women’s Forum.