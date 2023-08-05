TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 17th Annual Family Service & Guidance Center’s Works of Heart was held on Saturday, August 5 at the Townsite Tower Ballroom in downtown Topeka.

“We are so excited. This is our 17th annual Works Of heart event. In a few minutes things will be kicking off with the silent auction and reception and most importantly the meet and greet with the artists.” Pam Evans Director of Marketing and Development.

Works of Heart features a live auction with artwork made mainly by the children that FSGC works with. They will be giving away a multitude of other things like “Firefighters for a Day”, an RV rental and even beef.

Also, if people cannot make it to the in-person event, there is also an online auction that will be happening at the same time. There’s a proxy bidding option for people who cannot make the in-person event.

For tickets or to donate go to, Works of Heart event in August