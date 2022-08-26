TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 16th Annual Family Service & Guidance Center’s Works of Heart was held on Friday, August 26 at the Maner Conference Centre.

This year, it was a hybrid event with both in-person and online attendance.

“This year, Works of Heart is a hybrid event,” said Pam Evans, Director of Marketing and Development. “We will have in-person guests of which we are already sold out. By having it hybrid, it will be live-streamed and available to anyone in the community.”

The annual event included a social hour with jazz music, a preview of the auctions including a meet and greet with the artists and a silent and live auction. Auction items included professional artwork, photography, handcrafted jewelry, home décor and more.

“This event will benefit our new youth crisis and recovery center building we are building here on our campus that will include 24 beds that will be available for kids who are in crisis and kids in a substance abuse treatment program,” said Evans.

Tonight, those in attendance got to hear from someone who has benefited from its resources.

“Family Service and Guidance Center is everything to me and my family,” said former FSGC patient Antuan Barefield. “There probably isn’t a me, as who I am today as a man, without FSGC being a part of my life as long as they have been, and will continue to be for the rest of my life.”

The Family Service & Guidance Center is a nonprofit community mental health center that serves approximately 12,000 northeast Kansas children, adolescents and families each year with a full range of mental health care services to treat anxiety, depression, ADHD and other common mental health challenges.