TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is celebrating Black History month during February with an exhibit of Who’s Who in Black History.

“The Black Student Union at Washburn provides a space for black students who want to hang out with others who look like them. We provide different service events, Black History Month events and different things on campus to make the black community on campus feel comfortable.” Tony Jackson, Black Student Union President.

“You are looking at the Black History month display. Here we have information on great black people who have done things here at Washburn on campus and the Topeka Community and we also have some information about black people who have paved the way in their area.” Amari McGlory, Washburn student and incoming Black Student Union President.

A few notable people on the list include,

Maya Angelou, poet and civil rights activist

Guion Bluford Jr., first African American in space

Alexa Canady, M.D., first black female neurosurgeon

Gwendolyn Brooks, first black author to win Pulitzer prize

Dr. Patricia Bath, invented laser probe for eye surgery

Barack Obama, first black president

John Langston, first black lawyer

John Robert Lewis, activist and politician

Kamala Harris, first black female vise president

Upcoming Black History events at Washburn University include,

Black History Month trivia in Memorial Union,m Feb. 14th

Black History Month movie night in Union Cafe, Feb. 21st, 7:00 p.m.

Black Excellence Ball in Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center, Feb. 28th, 6:30 p.m.