TOPEKA (KSNT) – FORGE, the young professional organization in Topeka, held a rooftop festival Friday evening in downtown Topeka.

“The goal of FORGE is to get young adults involved in the community, both professionally and socially,” Madeline Key said, a FORGE member and volunteer. “We host a lot of events throughout the year that involve both networking and socializing.”

The Friday evening event featured a live DJ, high-energy band “LYXE” from Kansas City, vendors, games, beer gardens, BBQ and more.

FORGE is an organization within the Greater Topeka Partnership that offers opportunities for young professionals ages 18-40 to participate in educational, philanthropic, networking, and social programs.