TOPEKA (KSNT) – FORGE of Topeka members were invited to a bread making class Tuesday evening at Heart & Home, a custom kitchen and counter top business in the Brookwood shopping center.

The bread making class was taught by Executive Chef Greg Fox, former owner and chef at the Row House Restaurant in downtown Topeka.

Forge is an organization within The Greater Topeka Partnership that offers opportunities for young professionals ages 18-40 to participate in educational, philanthropic, networking, and social programs.