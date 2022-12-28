TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s winter Zoo Lights display was scheduled to end on Dec. 28 but has been extended thru Friday, Dec. 30.

The Topeka Zoo had to close multiple days because of winter weather conditions so they are extending Zoo Lights for 2 more days.

Ticket prices for the additional days are $8 instead of $12 for adults and children’s tickets just $5 instead of $9. Those who pre-purchased Zoo Lights tickets can use them at any time or date through Dec. 30, according to the Topeka Zoo. Tickets can still be purchased online or at the Zoo’s front gate.

To buy a ticket or learn more about Zoo Lights, click here.