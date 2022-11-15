TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo has brought back a popular holiday tradition for the third year in a row.

Beginning Nov. 18, guests can enjoy the Zoo Lights event and stroll around the zoo, enjoying the lights, displays, festive activities and Santa Claus. Zoo Lights has become a destination creating lasting memories and a new favorite tradition for the Topeka community.

Zoo Lights will be open from Nov. 18 to Dec. 28. It runs Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., then Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for children under 12 are $9 and adults are $12.

