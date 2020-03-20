Spreading light in the unknown: Topeka photographer offering mini-sessions for high school seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Spots are filling up at Studio Bloom as Topeka photographer Shelley Jenson offers mini-sessions to bring some joy in the midst of all the change.

Jenson announced she would offer prom or graduation mini-sessions. In a Facebook post, she said, “If you’re in a good financial place to pay, please give what you can at the session to support my small business. If you can’t pay, it’s ok….sign up anyway.”

She said she’s trying to create an experience for students when a big moment in their lives was suddenly taken away.

“I’ve photographed a few families and I noticed that during the sessions, our fears were replaced by smiles and our anxiety was replaced by giggles if only for a short while,” Jenson said. “It felt good.”

Jenson said prom shoots will start around April and graduation shoots will happen around May when graduation was suppose to happen.

She already has 80 teens signed up, so she said sign up quickly. You can email her at: info@studiobloombyshelley.com to book a session.

“My faith has always been the foundation of my business and I’ve been given a gift that I want to use as a blessing,” Jenson said.