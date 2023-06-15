TOPEKA (KSNT) – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is helping one family get more time with the one’s they love.

You may recall our story with the Mortimer family from a few months ago, when we started this year’s campaign for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Matt Miller and David George had just returned from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, where we met several extraordinary people.

Now, hear again from Junction City native Katy Mortimer, in her own words, as she remembers a mother’s love, a son lost and how grateful she still is for “the gift of time.”

Since Brady’s death, the family has done endless fundraisers for childhood cancer awareness.

Katy currently works at St. Jude to be around children, like her son, and the Mortimer’s do everything they can to support St. Jude.

