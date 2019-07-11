St. Marys man arrested for rape, aggravated kidnapping among other charges

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office arrested a St. Marys man Tuesday for multiple counts including aggravated kidnapping and rape.

Peter Palmeri, 52, of St. Marys, was arrested following an investigation into allegations of criminal activity.

He was arrested by warrant for two counts of rape, six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Palmeri is currently being held at the Pottawatomie County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.