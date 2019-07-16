St. Marys PD shows off creative AC alternative

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – With temperatures rising and anticipated to reach 100 this week, many are looking for ways to cool down.
Being outside for extended periods of time can be physically taxing, but those without air conditioning in their cars can feel the heat even when they escape the outdoors.
St. Marys Police Department offered an example Monday of one person who creatively found a way to beat the heat in their car.
The National Weather Service offered some tips on how to stay safe in the heat. To view them, click here.